UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Italian Interior Minister Salvini To Face Trial On Migrant Kidnapping Charges

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 09:45 PM

Ex-Italian Interior Minister Salvini to Face Trial on Migrant Kidnapping Charges

Matteo Salvini, the former interior minister of Italy, said Saturday he had been indicted on kidnapping charges over his 2019 decision to bar a migrant ship from docking

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Matteo Salvini, the former interior minister of Italy, said Saturday he had been indicted on kidnapping charges over his 2019 decision to bar a migrant ship from docking.

The 48-year-old leader of the League party said he had called his children after Saturday's trial and indictment.

"Smile and head held high, guys, those who have a clear conscience and did their duty, cannot be afraid," Salvini tweeted.

Salvini argued that he defended the homeland by refusing a Spanish rescue ship with 147 migrants picked up at sea to dock in an Italian port in Lampedusa.

"The defense of the homeland is a citizen's sacred duty. Article 52 of the constitution. Am I going to trial for this, for defending my country? I will go there with my head held high," he tweeted.

The first hearing will be held in the main Sicilian city of Palermo on September 15.

Related Topics

Hearing Kidnapping Interior Minister Palermo Italy September 2019 From

Recent Stories

Queen Elizabeth II lays to rest her 'strength and ..

4 minutes ago

Old man, his sister injured in roof collapse incid ..

4 minutes ago

PTI legislators take measures to improve living st ..

5 minutes ago

FPCCI forms Policy & Research Board

8 minutes ago

France approves 'ecocide' offence to punish enviro ..

8 minutes ago

Those who were promoting non-democratic culture we ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.