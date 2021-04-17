Ex-Italian Interior Minister Salvini To Face Trial On Migrant Kidnapping Charges
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 09:45 PM
Matteo Salvini, the former interior minister of Italy, said Saturday he had been indicted on kidnapping charges over his 2019 decision to bar a migrant ship from docking
The 48-year-old leader of the League party said he had called his children after Saturday's trial and indictment.
"Smile and head held high, guys, those who have a clear conscience and did their duty, cannot be afraid," Salvini tweeted.
Salvini argued that he defended the homeland by refusing a Spanish rescue ship with 147 migrants picked up at sea to dock in an Italian port in Lampedusa.
"The defense of the homeland is a citizen's sacred duty. Article 52 of the constitution. Am I going to trial for this, for defending my country? I will go there with my head held high," he tweeted.
The first hearing will be held in the main Sicilian city of Palermo on September 15.