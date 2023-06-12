Ex-Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi Dies Aged 86 in Hospital in Milan - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who was hospitalized in Milan's San Raffaele hospital for scheduled follow-up tests for a blood condition last week, died aged 86, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported on Monday.

Berlusconi's hospitalization last week was not associated with any "critical" phenomena and that his health status was not worrying.