Ex-Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi Hospitalized Over Heart Problem - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Ex-Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized in Monaco over a heart problem, media reported on Thursday, citing his doctor, Alberto Zangrillo.

According to Ansa news agency, the 84-year-old media mogul may return to Italy in a few days.

At the time of the hospitalization, Berlusconi was in his villa near Nice, where he spent most of the lockdown period last year.

"I ordered the hospitalisation in Monaco because I did not think it prudent to face transport back to Italy," Zangrillo said as quoted by the media outlet.

The doctor added that on Monday he urgently went to southern France due to a worsening condition of the three-time former prime minister.