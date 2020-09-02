UrduPoint.com
Ex-Italy Prime Minister Berlusconi Positive For Covid-19: Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:22 PM

Ex-Italy Prime Minister Berlusconi positive for Covid-19: reports

Former Italian Prime Minister and media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, media reported Wednesday citing sources in his Forza Italia party

Berlusconi, who will turn 84 at the end of September, had two tests come back positive but "is continuing to work from his home in Arcore" near finance hub Milan, "where he will be spending the planned quarantine period", the sources told news agency AGI.

