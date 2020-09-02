Ex-Italy Prime Minister Berlusconi positive for Covid-19: reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Former Italian Prime Minister and media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, media reported Wednesday citing sources in his Forza Italia party.

Berlusconi, who will turn 84 at the end of September, had two tests come back positive but "is continuing to work from his home in Arcore" near finance hub Milan, "where he will be spending the planned quarantine period", the sources told news agency AGI.