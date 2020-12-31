UrduPoint.com
Ex-Ivory Coast Prime Minister N'Guessan Released On Bail Amid Conspiracy Probe - Reports

Thu 31st December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Pascal Affi N'Guessan, the leader of the social-democratic Ivorian Popular Front party and Ivory Coast's former prime minister, has been released on bail almost two months after he was arrested over the creation of a transition government following the general presidential election, the AIP news agency reported on Wednesday, citing N'Guessan's lawyer Gbgagbo Godet.

On October 31, Ivory Coast's sitting president, Alassane Ouattara, was reelected for a third term, having obtained more than 90 percent of the vote. The election's result was challenged by Ivory opposition leaders, including N'Guessan and Ivory Coast's former President Henri Konan Bedie who was in power from 1993-1999.

N'Guessan was arrested on November 7 following the establishment of a national council of transition headed by Bedie that was designed to create a parallel government in the country.

Ivory Coast's authorities accused N'Guessan of conspiring against the legitimate government of the country.

The nation is subsequently under fear of entering long-term unrest over the controversial presidential vote, as it was in 2011, when a political crisis escalated into a full-scale civil war. Back then, a military conflict broke out following the March 2011 presidential election, flaring up between those who supported Laurent Gbagbo, the country's president from 2000-2011, and forces loyal to then internationally-recognized President Ouattara. The clashes claimed over 3,000 lives.

