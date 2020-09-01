UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:10 AM

Ex-Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida Plans to Run for Ruling Party Leadership

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday announced his intention to contest the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"I would like to propose my candidature for the election of the party chair.

I would like to do my best for the country, for the people," Kishida said at a meeting of his faction, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The election will help determine a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who announced his resignation on Friday, citing health issues.

