UrduPoint.com

Ex-Justice Dept. Official Refuses To Comply With House Panel Probing Capitol Riot - Letter

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 04:10 AM

Ex-Justice Dept. Official Refuses to Comply With House Panel Probing Capitol Riot - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Former US Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, who alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election, is declining to cooperate with House of Representatives investigators probing the January 6 Capitol events, his attorney Harry MacDougald said in a letter.

"Because former President Trump was properly entitled, while he held office, to the confidential advice of lawyers like Mr. Clark, Mr. Clark is subject to a sacred trust - one that is particularly vital to the constitutional separation of powers," MacDougald said on Friday. "Any attempts - whether by the House or by the current President - to invade that sphere of confidentiality must be resisted. Nothing less will comport with both Mr. Clark's obligations to former President Trump and with Mr. Clark's ethical obligations as an attorney."

MacDougald added that the information the House of Representatives Select Committee is trying to obtain from Clark appears to be unrelated to the events that occurred at the US Capitol on January 6.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters later on Friday that the panel may consider holding Clark in contempt for not cooperating with the probe.

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution in October finding former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he refused to testify as part of a subpoena issued by the House committee. The US Justice Department said it will soon decide whether to impanel a grand jury and indict Bannon.

Last month, the Biden administration blocked former President Donald Trump's request to withhold documents about the January 6 events at the Capitol complex. The decision authorizes the National Archives to hand over documents requested by the US House Select Committee to investigate the January 6th events. On that day, a group of Trump supporters entered the Capitol to protest the certification of election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Protest Lawyers Trump Thompson January May October Congress 2020 From

Recent Stories

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform engages largest number of publ ..

4 hours ago
 Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, ..

Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, Say Want to Bring Down Governm ..

4 hours ago
 Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sha ..

Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sharif passed away

4 hours ago
 Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern ..

Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern Munich

4 hours ago
 How climate summit pledges may, or may not, affect ..

How climate summit pledges may, or may not, affect heating

4 hours ago
 Russia beat USA to reach BJK Cup final

Russia beat USA to reach BJK Cup final

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.