Ex-Kazakh 1st Deputy Defense Minister Bektanov Promoted to Defense Minister - Decree

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on Tuesday to promote former First Deputy Defense Minister and General Staff chief Murat Bektanov to the post of the defense minister following the resignation of Nurlan Yermekbayev from the post.

"To appoint Bektanov Murat Karibayevich to the post of the defense minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the presidential decree read.

Yermekbayev decided to step down in the wake of the recent ammunition depot blasts that claimed at least 15 lives in the southern Jambyl region.