Ex-Kazakh President Nazarbayev Proposes Arranging Putin-Zelenskyy Talks in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) SULTAN, November 12 (Sputnik) - Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has proposed arranging a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kazakhstan.

"I have met with Zelenskyy, I have listened to him. Just yesterday I discussed with Vladimir Putin how we should solve this problem ..

. I believe the presidents of Russia and Ukraine should hold a personal meeting," Nazarbayev said on Tuesday at a forum.

Nazarbayev added that Zelenskyy had already agreed to take part in this meeting.

"I have already secured Zelenskyy's agreement for the tet-a-tete, I have told this to the Russian president. We will see. If a neural location is needed, I have offered Kazakhstan," Nazarbayev specified.