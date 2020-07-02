UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Kazakh President Nazarbayev Recovers From Coronavirus - Press Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 04:27 PM

Ex-Kazakh President Nazarbayev Recovers From Coronavirus - Press Secretary

Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has recovered from coronavirus but will continue self-isolating and working remotely, his press secretary, Aidos Ukibay, said on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) - Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has recovered from coronavirus but will continue self-isolating and working remotely, his press secretary, Aidos Ukibay, said on Thursday.

Ukibay said on June 18 that Nazarbayev, aged 79, had contracted coronavirus.

"I have good news. Today, Yelbasy [the leader of the nation] tested negative for the coronavirus infection. In compliance with doctors' recommendations, Nursultan Nazarbayev will continue to respect the self-isolation regime, work remotely and contribute time to walking outdoors," Ukibay wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter June July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

1 hour ago

Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supp ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

2 minutes ago

Sialkot gets Rs 150 mln COVID-related medical equi ..

2 minutes ago

More than 120 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

2 minutes ago

Moscow Says Constitution Amendments Will Not Affec ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.