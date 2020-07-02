Ex-Kazakh President Nazarbayev Recovers From Coronavirus - Press Secretary

Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has recovered from coronavirus but will continue self-isolating and working remotely, his press secretary, Aidos Ukibay, said on Thursday

Ukibay said on June 18 that Nazarbayev, aged 79, had contracted coronavirus.

"I have good news. Today, Yelbasy [the leader of the nation] tested negative for the coronavirus infection. In compliance with doctors' recommendations, Nursultan Nazarbayev will continue to respect the self-isolation regime, work remotely and contribute time to walking outdoors," Ukibay wrote on Twitter.