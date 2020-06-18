Ex-Kazakh President Nazarbayev Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Press Secretary
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 12:10 PM
NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) SULTAN, June 18 (Sputnik) - Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has tested positive for COVID-19, his press secretary said on Thursday.
"The first president of Kazakhstan is currently self-isolating.
Unfortunately, the yelbasy's [leader of the nation's] last test for the coronavirus infection showed he was positive. There is no reason to worry. Nursultan Nazarbayev continues working remotely," Aidos Ukibay wrote on Twitter.