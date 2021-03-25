Aisultan Nazarbayev, the grandson of ex-Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, died in London last year due to natural causes and cocaine addiction, the family's lawyers in the United Kingdom told Sputnik

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Aisultan Nazarbayev, the grandson of ex-Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, died in London last year due to natural causes and cocaine addiction, the family's lawyers in the United Kingdom told Sputnik.

In mid-August, Nazarbayev's eldest daughter, Dariga, announced the death of her son, Aisultan. Kazakh media reported about a cardiac arrest as the presumed cause of the death.

"It is correct that yesterday in a coroner's hearing, the coroner concluded that Aisultan's death last year was of natural causes and as a result of a cocaine addiction," the legal team said.

Based on the testimony of witnesses, police and a psychiatrist, UK law enforcement agencies found that the death of the 29-year-old, who had long been battling with the addiction, was not suspicious and was related to drugs.

The family said that they were devastated by the loss, from which they would never recover.

They also thanked coroner Fiona Wilcox for her investigation and asked for privacy at this very difficult time.

Less than a year before his death, Aisultan was given a suspended sentence for assaulting a police officer in London. The sentence included 140-hour community service, 20 mandatory sessions of treatment from drug addiction, and a fine.

In February 2020, Aisultan wrote on Facebook that he is seeking political asylum in the UK over safety fears. In a number of posts, he accused the Kazakh leadership of corruption, and claimed that he was under constant pressure from members of his family.

Back then, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev said that the highly-publicized posts had been written by the young man under influence of some people exploiting his drug addiction.