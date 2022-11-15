UrduPoint.com

Ex-Kenyan Leader Visits Key DR Congo City Amid Rebel Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta arrived Tuesday in eastern DR Congo's main city of Goma, AFP correspondents saw, as fresh clashes with M23 rebels occurred just to the north

Troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were battling M23 fighters in Kibumba, 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Goma, security officials and local residents said.

Troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were battling M23 fighters in Kibumba, 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Goma, security officials and local residents said.

Hundreds of displaced people also began to pour into Goma the same day, the sources said, after seeing troops retreat.

The M23 has recently seized swathes of territory in North Kivu province and is edging towards Goma, an important commercial hub of one million people on the Rwandan border.

