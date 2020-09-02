UrduPoint.com
Ex-Khabarovsk Governor Furgal Charged With Organizing Murder Of Yet Another Businessman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:46 PM

Ex-Khabarovsk Governor Furgal Charged With Organizing Murder of Yet Another Businessman

Russian investigators have charged Sergey Furgal, former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, with organizing the murder of businessman Yevgeny Zorya, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Russian investigators have charged Sergey Furgal, former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, with organizing the murder of businessman Yevgeny Zorya, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Thursday.

"Today, the investigator has brought charges against him with an additional episode of criminal activity, namely, with organizing the murder of businessman Yevgeny Zorya," she said.

Petrenko explained that Furgal had been charged with organizing the murders of Zorya and Oleg Bulatov, as well as the attempted murder of Alexander Smolsky.

Furgal was detained on July 9 by officers of the Investigative Committee and the Federal Security Service. He is charged with involvement in the activities of a local criminal group and organizing murders in the 2000s. Immediately after the arrest, he was sent to Moscow. The Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested him for two months. Furgal is kept in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center, he pleads not guilty to the charges brought against him.

