Ex-Kyrgyz Deputy Interior Minister Asanov Detained for Instigating Riots - Security Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former Kyrgyz Interior Minister Kursan Asanov was detained on Saturday for allegedly organizing mass riots in the capital city of Bishkek, the State Committee for National Security said

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Former Kyrgyz Interior Minister Kursan Asanov was detained on Saturday for allegedly organizing mass riots in the capital city of Bishkek, the State Committee for National Security said.

"On October 10, 2020, as a result of searches carried out by the State Committee for National Security together with the Kyrgyz Ministry of Internal Affairs, on the basis of an investigative order within a criminal case launched over the organization of mass riots in the city of Bishkek, one of the active participants, Kursan Asanov, has been detained," the security agency said in a statement.

The State Committee for National Security noted that the investigation was still underway.

Asanov performed the duties of the country's interior minister after the October 5 protests that were sparked by the results of the general elections.