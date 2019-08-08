UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev Admits Shooting When Police Units Stormed His Residence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:30 AM

Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev Admits Shooting When Police Units Stormed His Residence

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev admitted on Thursday that he was shooting on Wednesday when special-purpose police units stormed his residence in a bid to detain him.

President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who succeeded Atambayev in 2017, accused the ex-president earlier in the day of violating the national constitution through resorting to armed resistance during the operation.

"My supporters did not even have a slingshot, lies are being spread on tv. I was shooting when the guys went to the third floor, but I was trying not to hit them," Atambayev told reporters.

He also pledged that all the security officers who were taken as hostages would be released, stressing that most of them were already set free.

Over 50 people were injured and one policeman was killed on Wednesday when Atambayev's supporters repulsed the police units' operation aimed at detaining the ex-president, who has been implicated in abuse of power, corruption, forgery and other crimes. Atambayev has refuted all accusations.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Police 2017 TV All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 August 2019

1 hour ago

DarkMatter and Khalifa University Launch CyberSecu ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed sends condolences on death of f ..

12 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

13 hours ago

Germany Warns New Israeli Homes in West Bank Under ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.