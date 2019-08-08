(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has been brought to the main investigative department of the republic's Interior Ministry, the ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has been brought to the main investigative department of the republic's Interior Ministry , the ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"He has been brought to our investigative department to be questioned here," the ministry said.