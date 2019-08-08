UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev Brought To Interior Ministry's Main Investigative Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:36 PM

Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev Brought to Interior Ministry's Main Investigative Department

Ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has been brought to the main investigative department of the republic's Interior Ministry, the ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has been brought to the main investigative department of the republic's Interior Ministry, the ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"He has been brought to our investigative department to be questioned here," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry

Recent Stories

Sindh Police launches helpline for employees' welf ..

4 minutes ago

Sports Board Punjab stage Kashmir rally show solid ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad for precautionary measures ..

4 minutes ago

University of Karachi organizes inter-university s ..

4 minutes ago

District oversight committee sanctions appointment ..

10 minutes ago

DEWA CEO receives EFQM delegation

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.