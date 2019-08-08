- Home
Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev Brought To Interior Ministry's Main Investigative Department
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:36 PM
Ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has been brought to the main investigative department of the republic's Interior Ministry, the ministry told Sputnik on Thursday
"He has been brought to our investigative department to be questioned here," the ministry said.