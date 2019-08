Law enforcement officers detained ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, eyewitnesses from among his supporters told Sputnik on Wednesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Law enforcement officers detained ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, eyewitnesses from among his supporters told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The shooting started, he was captured at the very beginning of the assault and taken away somewhere," they said.