Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev Prioritizes Future of People

Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev said on Friday, addressing a rally of his supporters in Bishkek, that he put the future of the people above power, and also warned of possible provocations at the rallies

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev said on Friday, addressing a rally of his supporters in Bishkek, that he put the future of the people above power, and also warned of possible provocations at the rallies.

The former president qualified the protests against the results of the parliamentary vote, which rocked the country on October 5, as "the third revolution."

"People, including foreign presidents, kept asking me to stay in power for a second term .

.. But Atambayev does not need the post, he needs the future of the people. The future of my sons. All the young people are my sons and daughters," Atambayev said.

Atambayev also warned that provocations, aimed at further destabilizing the situation in Kyrgyzstan, were possible at Friday's rallies.

"If someone is drunk, this is a provocateur, if some one hides the face, this is a provocateur, Not only bandits help criminals, certain law enforcement agents do it as well," Atambayev explained.