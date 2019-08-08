Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev Says His Supporters Will Hold Rally in Bishkek on Thursday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev said on Thursday that he intended to organize a rally of his supporters in the national capital of Bishkek later in the day.

Since Atambayev has been refusing to obey subpoena on corruption suspicions, special police units stormed on Wednesday his residence in the village of Koy Tash, located 12 miles away from Bishkek.

The situation turned violent, with the ex-leader's supporters repulsing the assault, preventing Atambayev from being captured. As many as 52 people were injured in clashes, while one security officer was killed.

"Some of my supporters want to go to the White House [the building of the parliament], others want to go to the Forum [Atambayev's office]. We will first go to the Forum at around 4 p.m. [10:00 GMT]," Atambayev told reporters.