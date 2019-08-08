UrduPoint.com
Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev Surrendered To Law Enforcers - Office Member

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 08:28 PM

Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has surrendered to law enforcement officers, the ex-leader's office told Sputnik

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has surrendered to law enforcement officers, the ex-leader's office told Sputnik.

"After long talks, he decided to surrender, he was taken away in the direction of Bishkek.

His advisers Farid Niyazov and Kunduz Zholdubayeva are with him," the office said.

A close associate of Atambayev told Sputnik that the ex-president's office was planning to defend the former Kyrgyz leader in court.

