Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev To Make Statement Later On Tuesday - Ally

Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:20 AM

Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev to Make Statement Later on Tuesday - Ally

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, who was freed from custody by protesters earlier on Tuesday, will make a statement later in the day, his ally from the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan told Sputnik.

"Almazbek Sharshenovich will deliver an address today, at 14:00 [08:00 GMT]. Then, Sapar [Isakov, ex-prime minister] will take the floor," Atambayev's ally said.

