The office of ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev announced an indefinite rally demanding the resignation of the incumbent leader and government, Atambayev's associate Sergey Slesarev told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The office of ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev announced an indefinite rally demanding the resignation of the incumbent leader and government , Atambayev's associate Sergey Slesarev told Sputnik.

"I may cite the ex-president's words: Almazbek Sharshenovich said that an indefinite rally was announced... demanding the resignation of the president and government," Slesarev said.