- Ex-Kyrgyz President's Office Demands Incumbent Leader's Resignation -Atambayev's Associate
Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:20 PM
The office of ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev announced an indefinite rally demanding the resignation of the incumbent leader and government, Atambayev's associate Sergey Slesarev told Sputnik
"I may cite the ex-president's words: Almazbek Sharshenovich said that an indefinite rally was announced... demanding the resignation of the president and government," Slesarev said.