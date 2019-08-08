UrduPoint.com
Ex-Kyrgyz President's Office Demands Incumbent Leader's Resignation -Atambayev's Associate

The office of ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev announced an indefinite rally demanding the resignation of the incumbent leader and government, Atambayev's associate Sergey Slesarev told Sputnik

"I may cite the ex-president's words: Almazbek Sharshenovich said that an indefinite rally was announced... demanding the resignation of the president and government," Slesarev said.

More Stories From World

