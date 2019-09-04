UrduPoint.com
Ex-Latvian Television Chief Reveals Unwritten Rule To Keep Russia Sympathizers Off Air

Latvian public television has an unwritten rule not to invite people sympathizing with Russia to speak up, with media doing otherwise inevitably becoming subject to harsh criticism, Ivars Belte, a former head of Latvian Television (LTV), told reporters

TV channels - LTV1 and LTV7 - are financed by the Latvian government. On December 28, the National Electronic Mass Media Council said that it had lost confidence in Belte and LTV board member Sergey Nesterov, forcing them to leave their posts.

"I remember that we had guests who are usually never invited to [speak on TV]. And we, as public television, did invite them, after which a big noise arose.

There is no official list of undesirable persons as such, but there are people who seriously represent the stance of Russia and one can see few of them in public media," Belte told reporters.

According to Belte, his broadcaster used to invite such people to speak up to "show various viewpoints."

"We were very strongly criticized. We were criticized for inviting 'wrong' people to speak on the air. Why should we listen to the opinion of a gentleman who is absolutely not loyal to Latvia? [ - the broadcaster was told]," he added.

The former LTV chief did not reveal Names of these "unwanted" people.

