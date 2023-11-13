Ex-leader Cameron makes shock return to UK government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Former UK leader David Cameron sensationally returned to the British government as foreign secretary on Monday, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shook up his top team ahead of a general election expected next year.

Sunak sacked right-wing firebrand Suella Braverman as interior minister, after critics accused her of heightening tensions during weeks of contentious pro-Palestinian demonstrations and counter-protests in Britain.

He replaced her with James Cleverly, who had been foreign secretary, before announcing Cameron as Cleverly's surprise replacement.

Cameron, 57, quit as prime minister in 2016 after losing the Brexit referendum. He stood down as an MP the same year.

He became mired in scandal in 2021, after lobbying the UK government for finance group Greensill Capital, which later collapsed and the episode was seen as badly tarnishing his reputation.

Cameron will be made a life peer in the House of Lords, Britain's upper chamber of parliament, Downing Street announced, meaning that he can sit in government.

The former leader said he "gladly accepted" the role as Britain faced "a daunting set of international challenges".

"While I have been out of front-line politics for the last seven years, I hope that my experience -- as Conservative leader for 11 years and prime minister for six -- will assist me in helping the prime minister to meet these vital challenges," Cameron added.