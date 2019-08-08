UrduPoint.com
Ex-Lebanese President Warns EU Loans May Be Used As Tool To Manipulate Beirut Politics

The $12 billion in loans that the European Union has promised to Lebanon may be used as a tool to put pressure on the country's economy and influence its politics, former Lebanese President Emile Lahoud warned in an interview with Sputnik

Last year, EU donors pledged nearly $12 billion in loans to Lebanon on the condition that the country implement a series of domestic reforms. In April, while the Council of Ministers was agreeing on its 2019 budget, local media leaked that the government intended to cut salaries and social benefits of civil servants and retired military personnel to meet the EU requirements. The reports led to a series of demonstrations and strikes by doctors, teacher and banking sector employees. The budget was nonetheless approved by President Michel Aoun last week.

"International banks come in and try to end the state if they cannot do so by military means.

They lend money to us, then they step on our toes by imposing certain projects in which they are tied and then there is plundering. So, by pressuring our economy, they are trying to influence the country," Lahoud said.

The former president also told Sputnik that the new budget envisioning austerity measures to meet the EU loan conditions had a dangerous tendency and may primarily have a negative affect on the military due to salary cuts for retired soldiers.

The budget aims to reduce the country's deficit by cutting spending and boosting revenues through a series of austerity measures, including tax hikes. According to Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, if the plan works out successfully, the country's budget deficit would go from 11 percent to 7 percent.

