Ex-Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati Receives Parliament's Mandate To Form Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Ex-Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati Receives Parliament's Mandate to Form Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati received the majority of parliamentary votes needed to receive a mandate from President Michel Aoun to form a government, the NBN broadcaster reported.

Mikati previously served as Lebanese Prime Minister twice, in 2005 and from 2011”2013.

According to the broadcaster, during the parliamentary consultations Mikati has already received 73 votes in his favor. To receive a mandate from the president, it is necessary to enlist the support of 65 out of 128 lawmakers.

An official statement from the office of the Lebanese president is expected to follow shortly.

More Stories From World

