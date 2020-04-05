Ex-Libyan National Transitional Council Head Jibril Dies From COVID-19 in Egypt - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The former leader of Libya's National Transitional Council, Mahmoud Jibril, has died as a result of COVID-19, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported on Sunday.

According to the broadcaster, Jibril had been in hospital since March 27 after testing positive for the disease.

He had been using a ventilator.

Jibril served as the head of the National Transitional Council established by opponents to former leader Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011. The council was dissolved in 2012 as power was passed to the newly-established General National Congress.