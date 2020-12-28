UrduPoint.com
Ex-Lithuanian Foreign Minister Calls For Boosting Political Pressure, Sanctions On Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Ex-Lithuanian Foreign Minister Calls for Boosting Political Pressure, Sanctions on Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The European Union and the international community needs to put additional political pressure, including sanctions, on Belarusian authorities as the country shows no intention of holding a new presidential election despite opposition protests that continue to this day, former Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevicius said on Monday.

"Outgoing regime in #Belarus behaving as if nothing has happened and has no intention of any new elections. It's useless just to wait and see. It's simply not enough. #EU and all int community must substantially increase political pressure, isolation and sanctions," Linkevicius tweeted.

Following President Alexander Lukashenko's victory in the August 9 election, Belarus has been gripped by mass protests, with the opposition insisting that the vote was rigged. The opposition and its supporters believe that Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true winner. Many Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko as a legitimate president and imposed targeted sanctions against Belarusian officials and state-linked entities, citing alleged election fraud and violence against protesters. The authorities in Minsk blame the crisis on foreign meddling.

Tikhanovskaya has since fled to neighboring Lithuania.

