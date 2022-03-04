Ex-Louisville Police Officer Tied to Breonna Taylor Murder Acquitted - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Jurors in Kentucky acquitted the former police officer who was charged for firing ten bullets during a botched police raid that left Breonna Taylor dead, The New York Times reported.

Detective Brett Hankison, found not guilty on three counts of "wanton endangerment," told the jury on Thursday he fired into Taylor's apartment when he thought other officers were in danger after her boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired at what he thought were intruders.

Two police officers returned fire, hitting Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency room technician. Her death, along with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery by vigilantes and the killing of George Floyd by former Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin, triggered nationwide protests in 2020.

Hankison ran from the doorway to the side of the building and fired 10 shots into Taylor's apartment through a window and sliding-glass door.

Three of the bullets entered Taylor's apartment and a neighboring unit where Chelsey Napper, then pregnant, her boyfriend and her 5-year-old son were sleeping.

Napper testified that it felt as if bullets were "flying everywhere" as she checked on her son and took refuge on the floor. The bullets struck Napper's kitchen table, a wall and a glass patio door.

None of the officers believed to be responsible for shooting and killing Taylor while she slept have been charged or held in any way responsible and accountable.