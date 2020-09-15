Ex-Malian President Moussa Traore Dies Aged 83 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Former Malian President Moussa Traore, who led the country from 1968 to 1991, has died at the age of 83, Journal du Mali reported on Tuesday.

Traore came to power as a result of a military coup.

Twenty-three years later, he himself was ousted by the military and arrested. The longtime ruler was sentenced to death, but was eventually pardoned in 2002.

The ex-president spent the last years of his life in his villa in the capital of Bamako.