Ex-Malian Prime Minister Arrested On Corruption Charges - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Former Malian Prime Minister Soumeylou Maiga was placed in custody on Thursday after a Supreme Court investigation into embezzlement of public funds, media reported.

Maiga, 67, is accused of being involved in the purchase of a presidential jet and military equipment worth approximately 9.3 billion CFA francs (almost $16.

7 million), according to the RFI broadcaster, citing the official's lawyer and a court member.

The case dates back to 2014 when Maiga served as the defense minister under President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was ousted from power in military coup in August 2020.

Another former Malian minister is currently being tried by the Supreme Court in the case, the outlet said.

Maiga served as the prime minister from 2017-2019. He stepped down in April 2019 over countrywide anti-government protests after the Ogossagou massacre in central Mali.

