UrduPoint.com

Ex-Manager At French State Utility Alleges Nuclear Security Cover-up - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 11:52 PM

Ex-Manager at French State Utility Alleges Nuclear Security Cover-up - Reports

A former nuclear plant manager with French electricity producer EDF has accused the state-run utility of covering up security breaches in a comment to Le Monde

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) A former nuclear plant manager with French electricity producer EDF has accused the state-run utility of covering up security breaches in a comment to Le Monde.

The unnamed former executive at Tricastin nuclear power plant in southern France filed a complaint with a Paris court last month, claiming he had been harassed for refusing to go along with the scheme.

The whistleblower told the daily about accidents at the plant, such as a 2018 flooding of several rooms and floors, which he said was significantly downplayed in a report to EDF bosses.

The paper cited documents which allegedly proved that Tricastin management understated or outright concealed security risks from the national nuclear safety authority ASN on several other occasions.

When asked by Le Monde, EDF said it would not comment on an employee's remarks, and insisted that it strictly complies with regulations. ASN denied cover-ups, while Tricastin management declined to comment altogether.

Related Topics

Electricity Nuclear France Paris 2018 From Court Employment

Recent Stories

MS DHQ hospital Vehari transferred over poor fcili ..

MS DHQ hospital Vehari transferred over poor fcilities, new MS notified

2 minutes ago
 UK turns pessimistic as COP26 climax nears

UK turns pessimistic as COP26 climax nears

2 minutes ago
 Global stocks rise in week dominated by inflation ..

Global stocks rise in week dominated by inflation fears

2 minutes ago
 WHO Says New 2Mln COVID Cases in Europe Last Week ..

WHO Says New 2Mln COVID Cases in Europe Last Week Marked Highest Weekly Rise Sin ..

36 minutes ago
 Peshawar to be more older than scientific finding ..

Peshawar to be more older than scientific finding of 2600 years; Dr. Syed Amjad ..

36 minutes ago
 UN Urges Poland, Belarus Not to View Vulnerable Pe ..

UN Urges Poland, Belarus Not to View Vulnerable People at Border as Threat - Spo ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.