Ex-Manager at French State Utility Alleges Nuclear Security Cover-up - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) A former nuclear plant manager with French electricity producer EDF has accused the state-run utility of covering up security breaches in a comment to Le Monde.

The unnamed former executive at Tricastin nuclear power plant in southern France filed a complaint with a Paris court last month, claiming he had been harassed for refusing to go along with the scheme.

The whistleblower told the daily about accidents at the plant, such as a 2018 flooding of several rooms and floors, which he said was significantly downplayed in a report to EDF bosses.

The paper cited documents which allegedly proved that Tricastin management understated or outright concealed security risks from the national nuclear safety authority ASN on several other occasions.

When asked by Le Monde, EDF said it would not comment on an employee's remarks, and insisted that it strictly complies with regulations. ASN denied cover-ups, while Tricastin management declined to comment altogether.