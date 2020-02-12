UrduPoint.com
Ex-Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick Withdraws From US Presidential Race

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick on Wednesday said he suspended his campaign to become the US Democratic Party's presidential nominee in light of the results of the New Hampshire primary.

"The vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough... to go on to the next round of voting," Patrick said in a statement. "I have decided to suspend the campaign, effective immediately."

Patrick failed to gain one percent of the vote in the first two Primary races in Iowa and New Hampshire.

On Tuesday, US Senator Bernie Sanders narrowly won the New Hampshire presidential primary with South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg coming in a close second.

After two primaries, Buttigieg leads the overall pledged delegate count with 22, but needs 1,990 to win the nomination on the first ballot. If no candidates reach this threshold some 771 unpledged delegates - also referred to as superdelegates - will decide the outcome at the party convention in July.

