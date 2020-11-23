UrduPoint.com
Ex-Mauritanian President Ould Cheikh Abdallah Dies Aged 82 - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Former Mauritanian President Sidi Mohamed Ould Cheikh Abdallah passed away in the early hours of Monday at the age of 82 over health-related problems, according to the official Mauritanian news Agency.

The presidential office has announced a three-day national mourning following the ex-leader's death.

According to media reports, Ould Cheikh Abdallah returned a week ago to the capital of Nouakchott after undergoing a medical examination in Turkey.

Ould Cheikh Abdallah served as the country's president from April 2007 to August 6, 2008, when he was overthrown in a military coup organized by Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, the ex-president who was in power from 2008-2019.

