Former McDonald's CEO Stephen Easterbrook has been fined $400,000 and barred from corporate directorships for five years after he was found to have misrepresented the reason for his dismissal, which involved "inappropriate relationships" with employees, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Former McDonald's CEO Stephen Easterbrook has been fined $400,000 and barred from corporate directorships for five years after he was found to have misrepresented the reason for his dismissal, which involved "inappropriate relationships" with employees, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said.

McDonald's was also charged for shortcomings in its public disclosures related to Easterbrook's separation agreement, which the company covered up as termination "without cause", the SEC said in a statement.

However, SEC said it decided not to impose a financial penalty on McDonald's in light of the substantial cooperation the company provided during the course of its investigation and also for taking "remedial measures" to claw back the $40 million compensation Easterbrook received for his departure in November 2019.

"When corporate officers corrupt internal processes to manage their personal reputations or line their own pockets, they breach their fundamental duties to shareholders, who are entitled to transparency and fair dealing from executives," SEC Enforcement Division Director Gurbir Grewal said in the statement.

"By allegedly concealing the extent of his misconduct during the company's internal investigation, Easterbrook broke that trust with - and ultimately misled - shareholders."

The SEC also said that it has censured McDonald's for its role in the cover-up.

"Public issuers, like McDonalds', are required to disclose and explain all material elements of their CEO's compensation, including factors regarding any separation agreements," SEC Enforcement Division Associate Director Mark Cave said in the statement.

The SEC noted that Easterbrook and McDonalds agreed to the regulator's cease-and-desist orders on their actions.