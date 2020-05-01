UrduPoint.com
Fri 01st May 2020 | 11:15 PM

Sergey Henke, a former politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel's German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) who left the party in protest of the chancellor's policies, told Sputnik he had joined the rival Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and is considering running in parliamentary elections from it

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Sergey Henke, a former politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel's German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) who left the party in protest of the chancellor's policies, told Sputnik he had joined the rival Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and is considering running in parliamentary elections from it.

"Yes, I have joined the AfD party ... and if the health allows, I will run for Bundestag [parliament] from the Alternative for Germany party, " Henke, who is well-known among Russian Germans, said.

At the beginning of March, Henke's statement, in which he explained his reasons for leaving the CDU, was published on the website of the AfD party. According to the politician, he disagrees with Merkel's migration and integration policies and is saddened by the disrespectful rhetoric among "young left-wing cosmopolitans."

Merkel has for years been an advocate of the so-called open door migration policy, which has faced criticism inside Germany.

"The most important requirement is to close borders. There must be some kind of control at the borders. It is obvious if judging by the current situation," Henke stated.

One of the "most important reasons" for leaving the CDU, according to Henke, was his growing concern for the future of Germany.

"I worry for our future. Let us start with the family. I support values of a traditional family that consists of husband, wife and children.

These days, we have 14 varieties of various sexual orientations, and only one of them produces children. I believe that family is a very great value and this is enshrined in the German constitution," Henke explained.

Henke also expressed his concerns about the government's bans on some demonstrations. Moreover, he said he was worried about discrimination against medics who, for example, say that the COVID-19 situation is "not so serious" as the authorities depicted it.

In today's Germany, only the AfD party heeded its conservative audience, Henke said.

The politician expressed serious concerns that the party was "prosecuted by the political elite and the media for revealing incapability and government's failure at all levels".

"AfD is being persecuted, not because the party has a program that threatens Germany, it has nothing of that kind, but because [the authorities] are afraid of it, it supplants people who have been sitting in parliament and in the government apparatus for 20 years and were doing nothing," he concluded.

The AfD is a right-wing Eurosceptic political party in Germany. It has recently become the third-largest party in Germany, with its representatives working in the governments of all the country's lands. The AfD is also the largest opposition party in the Bundestag. The party is often scrutinized for its right-wing stance and criticism toward migrants.

