UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Member Turkish Judicial Council Tied To Gulen Gets Reduced Prison Term - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 06:58 PM

Ex-Member Turkish Judicial Council Tied to Gulen Gets Reduced Prison Term - Reports

Ahmet Hamsici, the former deputy chairman of the Turkish Supreme Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK), a body that has disciplinary authority over the country's judiciary, has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison for being a member of the Gulen movement, the Anadolu news agency reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Ahmet Hamsici, the former deputy chairman of the Turkish Supreme Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK), a body that has disciplinary authority over the country's judiciary, has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison for being a member of the Gulen movement, the Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

Hamsici was arrested after a failed military coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July 2016.

He was originally sentenced to 12 years, but the court reduced his sentence since he had provided valuable information on the movement's structure and activities and testified in multiple cases, including one against former HSYK General Secretary Mehmet Kaya, according to the news outlet.

The movement, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization by Ankara, is comprised of the followers of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, a former political ally of President Erdogan, who currently resides in exile in the United States. The Turkish government accuses the organization of plotting the 2016 coup.

Related Topics

Terrorist Kaya Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan July 2016 Government Court

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet gives approval to changes in NAB l ..

15 minutes ago

China launches powerful Long March 5 space rocket

16 minutes ago

Benazir’s 12th death anniversary: Zardari addres ..

29 minutes ago

AJK President assures complete facilitation of spe ..

16 minutes ago

Man burnt to death, two injured in Lahore

16 minutes ago

Validity period of journalist railway cards increa ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.