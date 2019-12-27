Ex-Member Turkish Judicial Council Tied to Gulen Gets Reduced Prison Term - Reports

Ahmet Hamsici, the former deputy chairman of the Turkish Supreme Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK), a body that has disciplinary authority over the country's judiciary, has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison for being a member of the Gulen movement, the Anadolu news agency reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Ahmet Hamsici, the former deputy chairman of the Turkish Supreme Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK), a body that has disciplinary authority over the country's judiciary, has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison for being a member of the Gulen movement, the Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

Hamsici was arrested after a failed military coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July 2016.

He was originally sentenced to 12 years, but the court reduced his sentence since he had provided valuable information on the movement's structure and activities and testified in multiple cases, including one against former HSYK General Secretary Mehmet Kaya, according to the news outlet.

The movement, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization by Ankara, is comprised of the followers of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, a former political ally of President Erdogan, who currently resides in exile in the United States. The Turkish government accuses the organization of plotting the 2016 coup.