Ex-Minneapolis Cop Involved in Floyd Murder Found Guilty of Manslaughter - Verdict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill found former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao guilty of aiding and abetting the death of George Floyd in May of 2020, court documents revealed.

"The Court concludes the State has proven Thao's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt on the charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd," the verdict, filed on Monday, said.

The judge said Thao knew his three fellow officers were on top of Floyd and restraining him in the prone position with knees forcefully pinning down his neck, middle back, and lower back and arms restraining Floyd's legs and arms - which had been handcuffed behind his back.

Cahill said Thao, 37, who waived his right to a jury trial, "actively encouraged the other three officers and assisted their crime by holding back concerned bystanders, declining to render medical aid to Floyd, not instructing any of the other three officers to render medical aid to Floyd, and not permitting any of the bystanders to render medical aid to Floyd, including the off-duty Minneapolis firefighter on the scene trained in CPR.

"

Three other officers who were involved in restraining Floyd have been convicted on state and Federal charges. All of the officers involved in his murder were fired the day after he was killed. Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder in April 2021 and later pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating Floyd's civil rights. He will spend more than 20 years in prison.

J. Alexander Kueng, a Black man, who helped to pin Floyd to the concrete as he struggled for air and who had his knee on Floyd's torso, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last October. In February 2022, Kueng was also convicted of violating Floyd's constitutional rights by not providing medical care or intervening to stop Chauvin. He is serving a three-year sentence and a three-and-a-half-year sentence concurrently.

Thomas Lane, who pinned Floyd's legs, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Lane was also convicted of violating Floyd's rights. He is serving two sentences - two-and-a-half years and three years - concurrently.