WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to Federal civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, an NBC affiliate reported on Wednesday.

Chauvin pleaded guilty to depriving George Floyd of his civil rights under the color of law during the incident that led to Floyd's death, the report said.

The plea agreement also contains stipulations that federal charges will be dismissed in a separate incident and that Chauvin will never again be able to serve as a licensed law enforcement officer, the report added.