Ex-Minneapolis Policeman Pleads Guilty To Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights - Filing

4 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:45 AM

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to federal civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, court documents revealed on Wednesday

"The defendant is pleading guilty because he is in fact guilty of Count One of the Indictment and Count One of the Information. In pleading guilty, the defendant admits that the following facts are true, and that those facts establish his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and constitute relevant conduct pursuant to the United States Sentencing Guideline," the plea agreement between Chauvin and prosecutors said.

Chauvin agreed to plead guilty to two counts of deprivation of rights - one for his role in Floyd's death and the other for a separate physical altercation with a minor in 2017 - the plea agreement said.

Chauvin is currently serving a state sentence of 22.5 years in prison for murdering Floyd in May, 2020. The murder sparked racial justice and police reform demonstrations around the world after footage of the incident went viral.

The prosecutors and Chauvin agreed that the court should impose a federal prison sentence of 240-300 months, as well as a five-year term of supervised release, the plea agreement said. The federal sentence should be served concurrently with the 22.5 year state sentence, meaning that both would be served at the same time, the plea agreement added.

Chauvin also agreed to permanently forfeit any law enforcement certifications and acknowledged that his felon status will prevent him from seeking future employment in any law enforcement capacity, the plea agreement said.

