Ex-Minnesota Police Officer Arrested for Daunte Wright Killing - State Authorities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Authorities in the US state of Minnesota have arrested a former police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright and have charged her with second-degree manslaughter, the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said on Wednesday.

"Agents with the BCA this morning arrested a former Brooklyn Center police officer for the April 11 shooting death of Daunte Wright. Agents took Kim Potter into custody at approximately 11:30 am at the BCA in St. Paul," the agency said via Twitter. "Potter will be booked into the Hennepin County Jail on probable cause 2nd Degree Manslaughter.

The Washington County Attorney's Office will file charges later today."

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of ten years and a $20,000 fine, reports said.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation. The BCA has been and will continue to work with the Washington County Attorney's Office as the case progresses," the agency said in another tweet.

Brooklyn Center Police Department chief Tim Gannon and Potter resigned on Tuesday following two days of street protests in Minnesota that turned into riots in the wake of Wright's death.