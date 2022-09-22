UrduPoint.com

Ex-Mississippi Human Services Dept. Director Pleads Guilty To Theft Charge - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 08:55 PM

A former official with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has pleaded guilty on a theft charge and for conspiring to defraud the state of millions of dollars in federal funds meant for the poorest and most needy residents, the US Justice Department said on Monday

"John Davis, 54, of Jackson, Mississippi, and his co-conspirators fraudulently obtained and misused federal funds - including funds from two programs, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and The Emergency food Assistance Program (TEFAP) - for their personal use and benefit," the Justice Department said in a press release.

At Davis's direction, the MDHS provided federal funds to two nonprofit organizations and then directed them to fraudulently award contracts to various entities and individuals for social services that were never provided, the release said.

In addition, Davis enabled certain nonprofit organizations to receive full or almost-complete payments for fake contracts at or near the beginning of the contract periods, whether or not these nonprofits provided the work and services they were contracted to provide, the release said.

Investigators discovered that MDHS misappropriated more than $77 million in welfare funds under Davis' tenure, directing the money to wealthy celebrities and pet projects of them and state officials, the release said.

That includes $1.1 million in TANF funds that a non-profit, the Mississippi Community education Center, gave to former professional football quarterback Brett Favre for speeches he never gave, the release also said.

Davis pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, the release added.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for February 2, 2023, and Davis faces up to five years in prison for the conspiracy charge and ten years for the theft of federal funds charge, according to the release.

