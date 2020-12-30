Ex-Moldovan Ambassador to Russia Faces Steroids Smuggling Charges - Prosecution

Former Moldovan ambassador to Russia, Andrei Neguta, was given notice of formal charges of being involved in anabolic steroids smuggling, Moldova's office of the prosecutor general said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Former Moldovan ambassador to Russia, Andrei Neguta, was given notice of formal charges of being involved in anabolic steroids smuggling, Moldova's office of the prosecutor general said on Wednesday.

The former diplomat was detained on Monday for 72 hours on smuggling suspicions.

"The prosecutor's office for fight against organized crime ... laid charges against former Moldova's ambassador to the Russian Federation. He is accused of complicity in smuggling," the prosecution said in a statement.

Neguta, who can face between three and 10 years of imprisonment, does not admit his guilt. Investigators requested the court to allow a 30-day detention.

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry announced on December 5 that the country's information and security service, and the customs service managed to prevent an attempt to smuggle over 300 kilograms of anabolic steroids from Russia in a minibus with diplomatic plates. The ambassador was recalled.