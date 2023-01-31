Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Calls for Preventing Sale of Agricultural Land to Foreigners

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Tuesday sharply criticized the initiative of the current government to provide foreigners with the opportunity to acquire the country's agricultural land and urged citizens to prevent approval of the draft.

"The government of (Moldovan President) Maia Sandu has drafted amendments to the Land Code, giving the "green light" to the purchase of agricultural land in our country by foreigners. We must make every effort to stop these destroyers of the country," Dodon said on Telegram.

Moldovan farmers have already expressed their concern over the new initiative, but the authorities have ignored their discontent, the former president added.

"Moldova risks to remain without its own citizens and without agricultural land.

With Maia Sandu and the Party of Action and Solidarity in power, we can lose the main wealth of our state," Dodon said.

Moldovan laws prohibit the direct sale of agricultural land to foreigners or companies with foreign investments in their authorized capital. However, in order to receive the EU candidate status, Chisinau need to meet a number of conditions put forward by Brussels. Those include, in particular, providing foreigners with the possibility of land purchase.

The European Commission recommended granting an EU candidate status to Moldova on June 23, 2022. In October, Moldova held the first meeting of the EU integration commission, which discussed the need for reforms in various areas and called for the creation of 35 working groups to make local legislation correspond to European standards.