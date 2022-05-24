Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Detained for 72 Hours on Suspicion of 'Corruption,' 'Treason'

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 07:51 PM
CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Ex-Moldovan President Igor Dodon was detained for 72 hours on suspicion of "corruption" and "treason," Elena Kazakov, the acting head of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, said on Tuesday.
Earlier, Marianna Kerpek, a spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office, said that employees of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the Information and Security Service were conducting searches in Dodon's house. He is suspected of passive corruption, illicit enrichment, financing the party at the expense of a criminal organization and betrayal of the motherland.
"The Anti-Corruption Center and the Security Council conducted ten searches, we are talking about illegal enrichment, passive corruption, illegal financing of the party, as well as treason. As a result of the searches, two people were detained for 72 hours," Kazakov said at a briefing.
The prosecutor's office confirmed to Sputnik that one of the detainees was Dodon.