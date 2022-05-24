UrduPoint.com

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Detained For 72 Hours On Suspicion Of 'Corruption,' 'Treason'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Detained for 72 Hours on Suspicion of 'Corruption,' 'Treason'

Ex-Moldovan President Igor Dodon was detained for 72 hours on suspicion of "corruption" and "treason," Elena Kazakov, the acting head of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, said on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Ex-Moldovan President Igor Dodon was detained for 72 hours on suspicion of "corruption" and "treason," Elena Kazakov, the acting head of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Marianna Kerpek, a spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office, said that employees of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the Information and Security Service were conducting searches in Dodon's house. He is suspected of passive corruption, illicit enrichment, financing the party at the expense of a criminal organization and betrayal of the motherland.

"The Anti-Corruption Center and the Security Council conducted ten searches, we are talking about illegal enrichment, passive corruption, illegal financing of the party, as well as treason. As a result of the searches, two people were detained for 72 hours," Kazakov said at a briefing.

The prosecutor's office confirmed to Sputnik that one of the detainees was Dodon.

Related Topics

Corruption Criminals

Recent Stories

US to Continue Diversifying Europe's Gas Supply Vi ..

US to Continue Diversifying Europe's Gas Supply Via Work of Biden Task Force - S ..

1 minute ago
 Former Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway Says He Lo ..

Former Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway Says He Lost 2020 Election - Reports

1 minute ago
 Syllabus books to be distributed among students wi ..

Syllabus books to be distributed among students within next 10 days

1 minute ago
 Khawaja Muhammad Asif assures NA to make efforts f ..

Khawaja Muhammad Asif assures NA to make efforts for release of Agha Siraj on pa ..

1 minute ago
 Lahore Development Authority demolishes various il ..

Lahore Development Authority demolishes various illegal structures

4 minutes ago
 Secretary ET&NC KP abolishes Saturday off

Secretary ET&NC KP abolishes Saturday off

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.