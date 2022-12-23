UrduPoint.com

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Says He Could Establish New Political Party

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 05:40 AM

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Says He Could Establish New Political Party

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Igor Dodon, a former president of Moldova and the honorary president of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM), said on Thursday that he may establish a new political party in the republic.

"There is an option that I will create my own party, a movement that will not be tied to a geopolitical vector. The party would be pro-Moldovan and may even be stronger in this respect than the PSRM. I do not rule out such a development," Dodon said in an interview with Moldovan broadcaster N4.

At the same time, the ex-president noted that the PSRM team is a "dear family" to him, and he will not sever relations with it.

"They (party members) are like a family to me. I prefer to remain part of this family, to stay close to the team. If the need arises and there is some other formula, the project, I think many socialists, the vast majority, will join it," Dodov said.

In Spring, the opposition protests against rising prices and the economic crisis broke out in Moldova.

Separate protests were held by the PSRM and the Sor Party, followed by a series of arrests of opposition representatives in Chisinau.

On May 24, the anti-corruption prosecutors detained Dodon on suspicion of passive corruption, illegal enrichment, and treason. The former president's house was searched and investigated. He was formally charged the next day and placed under house arrest with several extensions on his sentence.

In October, the hearing of the criminal case against Dodon began. The meeting takes place at the Supreme Court of Justice (SCJ). According to the charges brought against the ex-president, he was accused of taking a bribe of up to $1 million from the former leader of the Democratic Party, oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc. Allegedly, this money was requested by the ex-president to pay the current expenses of the PSRM, including the payment of wages to employees of the same political force. In November, the SCJ released Dodon from house arrest.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Supreme Court Chisinau Vladimir Putin Same Moldova Money May October November Criminals Family From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

5 hours ago
 US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber S ..

US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate - R ..

5 hours ago
 Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm s ..

Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm sweeps US

6 hours ago
 Stocks mini rally falters

Stocks mini rally falters

6 hours ago
 Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used ..

Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used Against Catalan Leaders in 20 ..

6 hours ago
 Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - ..

Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - Office

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.