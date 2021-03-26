Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Sees No Grounds for Parliament Dissolution

Igor Dodon, Moldova's ex-president and the current chairman of the Party of Socialists, believes that there are no grounds for the dissolution of the country's parliament at the moment, since the parliamentary majority has a candidate for prime minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021)

On February 23, Moldova's constitutional court ruled that President Maia Sandu must hold consultations on cabinet formation with lawmakers. Sandu nominated Igor Grosu, the leader of the pro-EU Party of Action and Solidarity, as the candidate for the prime minister. Grosu's appointment could not be confirmed due to absence of quorum at a parliamentary session. The Socialists, who hold a majority in the parliament with the help of Pentru Moldova faction, proposed Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Golovatyuk for the top cabinet job.

Sandu has invited parties to convene on Friday to discuss the dissolution of the parliament.

"I don't know why Sandu is sure that the parties will convene today ... There are a lot of issues on the agenda, I am not sure that consultations will take place. Our position at these consultations, whenever they take place, is that now there are no grounds for dissolving the parliament, because the parliamentary majority has a candidate for prime minister," Dodon said in a video address released on Facebook.

According to him, law violations while attempting to dissolve the parliament may lead to a situation when lawmakers will be forced to declare an attempt at usurpation of power.

Dodon also believes that early parliamentary elections in the country could not be held before August due to the difficult epidemiological situation related to COVID-19.