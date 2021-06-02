Ex-Moldovan President Dodon to Visit Russia in June to Meet With Diaspora Before Elections

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Former President of Moldova, co-chairman of the electoral bloc "Communists and Socialists" Igor Dodon said that in late June he will leave for Russia to meet with the Moldovan diaspora living in Russia before the early parliamentary elections.

"I will work actively, I have several meetings planned with the diaspora, most likely at the end of June I will be in St.

Petersburg and Moscow, where I will hold large meetings," Dodon said on the air of the Ren Moldova tv channel.

According to him, about 400,000 citizens of Moldova live in Russia, about the same number are in the West. He said Moldovan citizens living in Russia should more actively participate in elections.

Early parliamentary elections are scheduled for July 11. The Socialist Party and the Communist Party of Moldova on May 12 created an electoral bloc "Communists and Socialists" in order to compete together for lawmaker mandates.