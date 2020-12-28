Ex-Moldovan President Rejoins Socialist Party Amid Calls for Snap Vote

Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon said Monday he had rejoined the ranks of the Socialist party PSRM that he left after becoming president four years ago

Dodon said he had attended a working meeting with the Socialists' leader, Zinaida Greceanii, and senior functionaries to discuss the party's short-term agenda.

"In conclusion, we discussed in detail preparations for the 16th Socialist Party's congress, slated for December 30 of this year (I rejoined PSRM on December 24)," he wrote on Facebook.

He confirmed that the leftist party, which has the biggest share of seats in parliament, supported calls to hold snap parliamentary elections.

The elections are due before 2023. Opposition parties have been calling for the vote to be brought forward in a bid to create a pro-EU legislature, which has been the aim of the nation's newly elected president, Maia Sandu.